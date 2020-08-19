Cher Looks Into Volunteering at the Post Office

Conspiracy theory-flinging left-wing pop star Cher began looking into volunteering at her local United States Post Office, cataloging her actions in a series of bizarre tweets, in which she asked her 3.8 million Twitter followers if volunteering at the USPS is possible.

“Can ppl volunteer at post office!?” asked Cher of her Twitter followers on Wednesday.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“NO, IM NO KIDDING… COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE !?” added the “Believe” singer in an all-caps follow-up tweet a little over an hour later.

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

“IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE,” continued Cher in another all-caps tweet 25 minutes later.

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Cher took to social media once again to proclaim to her followers that she had figured out the answers to her own questions by calling multiple post offices to get more information. “OK, Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite,” she said. “I said ‘Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?”

“Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor,” Cher continued. “I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers. ‘NO, Need Fingerprints & Background Check.'”

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Cher’s tweets about the post office arrive on the heels of President Donald Trump stating that funding for mail-in voting and the Post Office are two of the issues that are preventing a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief.

Over the weekend, Cher took to Twitter and appeared to fantasize about the death of the president by stating that she hopes the ground “opens” while President Trump is at Gettysburg, and that “we never see him again.”

“IF 4 TIME DRAFT DODGER HAS THE MENDACITY 2 STEP A TOE ON GETTYSBURG,NATIONAL CEMETERY, TRYS 2 MAKE SPEACH, COMPARES HIMSELF 2 LINCOLN, HOPE GROUND OPENS, & WE NEVER SEE HIS UGLY FACE AGAIN,” she wrote. “trump says ‘I’M WAR TIME PRESIDENT’. HARRIET COULD KICK HIS ASS & LED BLK SOLDIERS IN UNION ARMY.”

IF 4 TIME DRAFT DODGER HAS THE MENDACITY 2 STEP A TOE ON GETTYSBURG,NATIONAL CEMETERY,TRYS 2MAKE SPEACH,COMPARES HIMSELF 2 LINCOLN,HOPE GROUND OPENS,& WE NEVER SEE HIS UGLY FACE AGAIN. trump says”I’M WAR TIME PRESIDENT” HARRIET COULD KICK HIS ASS

& LED BLK SOLDIERS IN UNION ARMY pic.twitter.com/avQBC8NTwd — Cher (@cher) August 15, 2020

The president had suggested that he may accept the Republican nomination at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania, before confirming that he’d do it in the Oval Office.

Cher, who has backed Joe Biden for president, has also been busy spreading conspiracy theories about President Trump and the coronavirus, claiming that the commander in chief “kills Americans without a thought.”

Earlier this month, the Cher declared that “Washington is so lucky I’m not in office,” adding that she “Would be protesting on capital steps” and “Swearing Like a Sailor.”

“Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter [rats],” she added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.