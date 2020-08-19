Michael Keaton Tells Trump ‘Resign. No Harm. No Foul. Walk Away. It’s Patriotic.’

Actor Michael Keaton took to social media on Wednesday to implore President Donald Trump to “resign,” adding, “No harm. No foul. Walk Away. Would be Very Patriotic.”

“Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him,” begged the Desperate Measures actor in an Instagram post. “I swear I’m not being condescending. It’s just the truth.”

Keaton added that the Trump presidency was a “Fluke” and “a terrible mistake.”

“It’s crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake,” wrote the White Noise actor. “There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him.”

“OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It’s reached the point where it just pathetic,” he added.

“Look, I’ve said this before. I’ll say it calmly again,” Keaton began in his Instagram post. “I am (and I feel we all should be) over the screaming, ranting etc over trump who is what many call the president.”

The Dumbo actor went on to claim that the president is “over his head,” “lost,” and “incapable.”

“Doesn’t matter. He just can’t do it. He is so obviously unfit,” continued Keaton in his tirade. “He truly blew a chance. HE DOESN’T HAVE THE STUFF.”

“The job is a tough one and he honestly thinks he can fake his way through it,” he added. “It’s now or never folks. Democracy is honestly and literally in question. That’s not being dramatic. Just a fact.”

A day earlier, Keaton commented that former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC was “great.”

“Michelle O’s speech was great,” he wrote.

In her speech, Michelle Obama stated that former vice president and Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “not perfect,” adding that “there is no perfect candidate,” which suggested that Democrats are relying more on voters’ dislike of President Trump — rather than love of Joe Biden — in order to win in November.

