Sharon Stone Shares Video of COVID-Stricken Sister Gasping for Air, Fighting for Her Life

Actress Sharon Stone has demanded people wear masks and start taking the coronavirus more seriously after sharing a distressing video of her coronavirus-stricken sister gasping for air as she reportedly fights for her life.

On Sunday, Stone revealed that her sister Kelly is at particular health risk because of her compromised immune system caused by Lupus. The following day, Sharon Stone shared a video of Kelly at a hospital in Montana. Kelly said that she was “gasping” for air.

“I beg you to know that this is real,” Kelly said. “I’m gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”