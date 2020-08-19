DNC: Dominican-American Singer Prince Royce Performs Bilingual Rendition of ‘Stand By Me’

2020 Democratic National Convention / YouTube
Kyle Morris

Day three of the four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off on Wednesday and featured a Spanish rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

The presentation of the hit song, which featured translated lyrics, was performed by singer Prince Royce.

Throughout the pre-taped performance, Bronx native Prince Royce walked down streets filled with graffiti.

Prince Royce promoted the performance on Wednesday in a tweet to his Twitter followers.

Don’t miss my performance at the #DemConvention 2020 in a few,” Royce wrote, reminding his supporters not to “forget to VOTE this November!”

Prince Royce, who is a Dominican-American, is known for his highly rated songs “Carita de Inocente” and “Corazon Sin Cara.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.