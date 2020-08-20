Hollywood Goes All in for Kamala Harris: ‘I Literally Have Tears in My Eyes’

Hollywood stars went ga-ga for Kamala Harris on Wednesday evening as the vice presidential candidate delivered her big acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Some celebrities could barely contain their emotions, with Mindy Kaling, Alyssa Milano, Mandy Moore, and Padma Lakshmi all confessing to breaking down in tears.

Kamala Harris got her most effusive celebrity boost from actor Ben Stiller, who praised the California senator as “everything the country needs to hear and see right now.”

A longtime darling of Hollywood elites since her days as California’s attorney general, Harris promised that Joe Biden would end the coronavirus pandemic and bring the country together if elected president. She also took a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, saying, “I know a predator when I see one.”

She also spoke about race in America. “There is no vaccine for racism. We’ve got to do the work. For George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name.”

Her progressive rhetoric sent waves of ecstasy through the entertainment industry. Ben Stiller tweeted that Harris delivered “strength, leadership and humanity in a historic moment.”

#KAMALA delivering strength, leadership and humanity in a historic moment. Everything the country needs to hear and see right now. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 20, 2020

Actresses Mandy Moore and Alyssa Milano also said they broke down in tears.

What a night. In tears. Flabbergasted at the immense weight of words all around and flying high on hope from @BarackObama and @KamalaHarris. Our soon to be Madame Vice President is truly the future. #DemocraticConvention — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 20, 2020

Pop singer and Democratic fundraiser John Legend also chimed in with praise for Harris.

Great speech by our next Vice President @KamalaHarris! — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2020

Actress Mindy Kaling tweeted her emotional reaction to Harris, saying that introduction video featuring the candidate’s family and friends “is already making me cry.”

Put my daughter to bed and am watching @SenKamalaHarris a little delayed. This intro video of her sister, niece and stepdaughter is already making me cry. Should I wake up my 2 year old and have her watch? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 20, 2020

As someone who has a deceased Indian mother and scientist who was my best friend, I can’t believe this is our candidate for Vice President. How in my lifetime? How? @SenKamalaHarris — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 20, 2020

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo raised his pom poms and said “Congratulations @KamalaHarris! Now go tear them a new one!”

Congratulations @KamalaHarris! Now go tear them a new one! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 20, 2020

TEARS AND HOPE. Thank you, @KamalaHarris. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2020

Perhaps actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joining the convention on its last night will raise the ratings? “What a night! Congratulations @KamalaHarris. Excited to see everyone tomorrow for the FINAL night of #DemConvention!”

What a night! Congratulations @KamalaHarris. Excited to see everyone tomorrow for the FINAL night of #DemConvention! pic.twitter.com/ZTHZGHWErT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 20, 2020

Actress Valerie Bertinelli gushed about how “beautiful” Harris looked.

I know this means nothing in the scheme of things but damn @KamalaHarris looks so beautiful tonight. #DemocraticConvention — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) August 20, 2020

Actress Patricia Arquette also enthused about the vice presidential candidate.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi confessed: “I literally have tears in my eyes.”

I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Actress Bette Midler could barely keep her composure, saying “Bravo! Kamala! Oh, wow! There’s Joe! Great speech…socially distant…this is so weird, but so, so moving —and full of hope.”

Bravo! Kamala! Oh, wow! There’s Joe! Great speech…socially distant…this is so weird, but so, so moving —and full of hope. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2020

