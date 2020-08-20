Hollywood Goes All in for Kamala Harris: ‘I Literally Have Tears in My Eyes’

David Ng

Hollywood stars went ga-ga for Kamala Harris on Wednesday evening as the vice presidential candidate delivered her big acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Some celebrities could barely contain their emotions, with Mindy Kaling, Alyssa Milano, Mandy Moore, and Padma Lakshmi all confessing to breaking down in tears.

Kamala Harris got her most effusive celebrity boost from actor Ben Stiller, who praised the California senator as “everything the country needs to hear and see right now.”

A longtime darling of Hollywood elites since her days as California’s attorney general, Harris promised that Joe Biden would end the coronavirus pandemic and bring the country together if elected president. She also took a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, saying, “I know a predator when I see one.”

She also spoke about race in America. “There is no vaccine for racism. We’ve got to do the work. For George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name.”

Her progressive rhetoric sent waves of ecstasy through the entertainment industry. Ben Stiller tweeted that Harris delivered “strength, leadership and humanity in a historic moment.”

Actresses Mandy Moore and Alyssa Milano also said they broke down in tears.

Pop singer and Democratic fundraiser John Legend also chimed in with praise for Harris.

Actress Mindy Kaling tweeted her emotional reaction to Harris, saying that introduction video featuring the candidate’s family and friends “is already making me cry.”

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo raised his pom poms and said “Congratulations @KamalaHarris! Now go tear them a new one!”

Perhaps actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joining the convention on its last night will raise the ratings? “What a night! Congratulations @KamalaHarris. Excited to see everyone tomorrow for the FINAL night of #DemConvention!”

Actress Valerie Bertinelli gushed about how “beautiful” Harris looked.

Actress Patricia Arquette also enthused about the vice presidential candidate.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi confessed: “I literally have tears in my eyes.”

Actress Bette Midler could barely keep her composure, saying “Bravo! Kamala! Oh, wow! There’s Joe! Great speech…socially distant…this is so weird, but so, so moving —and full of hope.”

 

