Hollywood Gushes over Joe Biden’s DNC Speech: ‘Above and Beyond My Wildest Expectation’

Hollywood stars were gushing over Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on the final night of Democratic National Convention on Thursday, calling it “brilliant,” “inspiring,” and “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”

Celebrities including Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Debra Messing, and Mandy Moore performed the heavy lifting by expressing awe at Biden’s speech while rallying party enthusiasm around the 77-year-old presidential nominee.

Biden hammered President Donald Trump repeatedly during his 24-minute delivery. He also emphasized the physical and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to implement a national mask mandate if he wins in November.

That clearly sat well with left-wing Hollywood. Actress and Trump antagonist Bette Midler tweeted to President Trump, “You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!”

FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

Actor Ben Stiller says Biden’s speech “moved” him.

#JoeBiden moved me tonight with his humanity. When he spoke to all who have experienced loss, and his understanding of that. It was real. That is his strength, and all the imperfections that come with being an actual human being are part of that. #BidenHarris2020 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) August 21, 2020

Cher hit the caps lock button and, while no votes have been cast, said “Joe is my president.”

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow called it a “great speech” that concluded “four profoundly inspiring” evenings.

Great speech @JoeBiden topping four profoundly inspiring Convention evenings. We can make this happen. All of it. Yes we can!. 🇺🇸🎉💕 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 21, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final evening of the convention, tweeted “This November, we’re gonna sing from the mountaintops.”

Actress Mandy Moore called it “an effective and powerful speech,” adding that “I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like.”

Such an effective and powerful speech from @JoeBiden. I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and compentent leadership looks like- Can’t wait for November 3rd!! #bidenharris2020 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 21, 2020

Director Rob Reiner sees “hope” in ol’ Joe.

There is hope. There is Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 21, 2020

Will & Grace star Debra Messing also heaped praised on Biden.

Joe Biden is a working class guy. Trump has a solid gold toilet. Trump has had 4 years to make life better for the American people.

He failed. Spectacularly. Joe Biden has lived through trauma, single parenthood, losing a soldier son &has been a public servant his whole life. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 21, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard called the speech “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”

above and beyond my wildest expectations @JoeBiden blew the roof off the joint, absolutely inspired, full stop#BidenHarris2020 ready set go — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 21, 2020

Actor Henry Winkler was clearly impressed by Joe Biden’s delivery, which consisted at times of yelling into the camera.

Where exactly is sleepy joe ??? — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 21, 2020

Comedian-actress Jane Lynch called the speech “brilliant” and “inspiring.”

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted “Way to go” to Biden. “We’re with. you. We NEED you to win,” he said.

Way to go, @JoeBiden. We’re with you. We NEED you to win. Get involved: https://t.co/1jTduAYNEH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 21, 2020

Waitress actress Sarah Bareilles praised Biden, calling him “amazing.” “Thank you for inviting love and light and hope into the hardship of our country right now,” she tweeted.

You were amazing tonight. Can’t wait to cast my vote for you. Thank you for inviting love and light and hope into the hardship of our country right now. Leading with love and empathy. Yes yes yes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qVU9VlyVrc — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) August 21, 2020

Star Wars Star Mark Hamill made, well, a Star Wars reference about Biden and election.

"Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness."- Joe Biden November 3rd #VOTE to DEFEAT THE DARK-SIDE#HelpUsJoeBiWan_YoureOurOnlyHope 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6ZSQZe0LZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 21, 2020

Titanic actress Frances Fisher tweeted that she was “crying with relief” during the speech.

Actress Kristen Johnson tweeted “so inspired.”

Actor Steven Weber implied that President Trump will be removed from history.

“45” will be to presidents what “13” is to elevators. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) August 21, 2020

Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia likened Biden and Trump to a human and a monster, respectively.

Human vs. monster. I will be voting for human. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) August 21, 2020

