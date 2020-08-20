Olivia Wilde to Direct Marvel Superhero Film, Drops ‘Spider’ Hint

Sony Pictures is looking for an all-female team for its upcoming Marvel film with Olivia Wilde leading the project in the director’s chair, according to Deadline.

The film is set to be written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart), with Amy Pascal (Venom) producing, and Rachel O’Connor (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as executive producer. Sony has not confirmed details but Wild tweeted out a spider emoji after the Deadline report dropped, essentially confirming that she is attached to the film.

There are few details about what direction Wilde will take the female-fronted Spiderwoman flick. Like many Hollywood celebrities, Wilde has been a virulent anti-Trump critic and left-wing political activist. Only months after Trump took office, Wilde was seen wearing an impeach Trump sweater, she attacked Trump at the 2018 Women’s March, and a few months ago, joined a group of celebs to donate bail money for Minneapolis rioters.

Wilde earned high praise last year after her directorial debut with the woke feminist coming-of-age film Booksmart. The movie went on to win a long list of awards, including plaudits from the Hollywood Critics Association, the IndieWire Critics, GLAAD, the Chicago Film Critic, and many others.

The Marvel project joins several other female-centric superhero films in development. The list includes Sony’s plans for movies based on Marvel characters Black Cat and Silver Sable, as well as a Madame Webb film. And Marvel’s planned sequel to the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel.

Female focused action-superhero films have had a rocky road to success. There was 2016’s woke Ghostbusters remake featuring an all-female cast was a serious bomb, and Marvel’s Birds of Prey came several million dollars short of breaking even early this year. On the other hand, 2017’s Wonder Woman was a big hit earning well over $800 million. And while Marvel’s Captain Marvel was not very well-received by fans and critics last year, the film was a financial success and jumped into the one-billion gross ticket sales club.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.