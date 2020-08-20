Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper’s ‘How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’ to Become CBS Comedy

Trump-mocking TikTok star Sarah Cooper bagged a Netflix special last week. Now CBS says it’s developing her book, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, for a new comedy series.

Cooper earned a massive following on social media after her short videos lampooning President Trump went viral. Consequently, Cooper quickly became a favorite among Hollywood’s Trump-haters, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, and Cher and landed her on just about every late-night show. And Cooper’s turning her Trump trolling into lucrative media deals.

Watch below:

Last week Netflix announced that it had offered the Cooper a comedy special set to debut this fall. Netflix described the upcoming show as a series of comedy vignettes. “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” Netflix said in its announcement, “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and one in which Cooper “will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

Now CBS has offered Cooper a development deal for her 2018 book, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, according to Variety.

The single-camera comedy will follow the lives of three women at different stages in their careers who help each other navigate through their male-dominated company.

“Sarah is a perfect example of ‘preparation meets opportunity,” CBS co-writer Cindy Chupack said. “Her Trump lip-synchs fed a laugh-starved nation, but even before she was a household name, she wrote books that showcased her keen eye for the absurd. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with her to adapt ‘How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’ into a fresh, funny, subversive comedy about modern sexual politics.”

Chupack is a two-time Emmy winner who worked on Modern Family, Sex in the City, Everybody Loves Raymond, and more.

