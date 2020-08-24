Alyssa Milano: ‘I’m So Sad to See Herschel Walker Say That Trump Is a Champion of Social Justice’

Actress Alyssa Milano has called out former NFL athlete Herschel Walker for showing his support for President Donald Trump during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

The Hollywood star and left-wing operative targeted Walker for saying that President Trump cares about “social justice.” “As a sports fan I’m so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice,” she tweeted.

In his RNC speech, Herschel Walker, who is black, dismissed the notion that President Trump is racist.

“Growing up in the deep south, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump. Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” he said. “I care about all of those things and so does Donald Trump.”

Walker said that President Trump has proven that he cares about the black community through his actions. “He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field,” he said.

“Some people don’t like his style. The way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on the opposing team didn’t like it when I ran over them either. But that’s how you get the job done.”

