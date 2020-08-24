HBO’s John Oliver Freaks as Town Names Sewage Plant After Him: ‘Go F**k Yourselves’

Officials from the town of Danbury, Connecticut, drew a furious reaction from John Oliver for naming their sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant” after the late-night comedian ripped on the town for alleged racial disparities in its jury selection process.

In an August 16th episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the English-American comedian cited issues with jurors in a few Connecticut towns including Danbury,

“If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because, and this is true, fuck Danbury,” Oliver began his bizarre rant. “Danbury Connecticut can eat my whole ass.”

“I know exactly three things about Danbury, USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry,” he continued. “And if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, fuck you.”

It is not clear what prompted Oliver to target Danbury, which Oliver noted had both a “charming railway museum” and the “historic Hearthstone Castle,” although his comments drew anger from local officials.

“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” Mayor Mark Boughton said in a Facebook video posted on Saturday. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

The Cambridge-educated comedian responded to the renaming in his show on Sunday, telling the whole town to “go fuck yourselves.”

“I had no idea that calamari was Rhode Island’s official state appetizer,” he said. “It might be the first thing I’ve learned about that state that I’ve actually liked, aside, of course, from the fact that it doesn’t include the city of Danbury, Connecticut. Because, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, fuck Danbury. Babies. Elderly. Pets. Buildings. All of you can go f**k yourselves.”

It is not the first time that Oliver has criticized the town and its leadership. In 2017, he ripped Mayor Boughton for his attempts to entice Amazon to invest in the local area by producing a promotional video.

“Numerous mayors made videos ending in versions of the same bad joke,” Oliver said at the time, before showing a clip of from Boughton’s video. “My one and only worry with all of those ads, and I mean this seriously: Are they almost too hilarious?”

However, it was Boughton who had the last laugh, reminding Oliver: “And, oh by the way… We did get Amazon here in Danbury.”

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.