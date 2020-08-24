Hollywood Celebs Melt Down Over Republican National Convention: ‘Is Anyone Else Throwing Up Right Now?’

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images/Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival
Joe Corrigan/Getty Images/Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival
David Ng

Hollywood elites expressed disgust and even physical revulsion during the first night of the Republican National Convention, ruthlessly mocking the evening’s speakers for supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump. “Is it just me or is anyone else throwing up right now?” Rob Reiner asked at the top of the broadcast.

Celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Bette Midler, Dave Bautista, and anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin joined in the mockery, providing snarky commentary of Monday’s virtual convention. Many of those same stars were quiet during last week’s Democratic National Convention in the latest indication that the left’s hatred of Trump outweighs their passion for Joe Biden.

Rob Reiner asked if anyone else is “throwing up right now?” at the start of Monday’s convention.

Bette Midler, who live tweeted the RNC’s first night,  falsely claimed that “Trump delivered zero,” omitting the president’s accomplishments in trade, jobs, immigration, the Middle East, and the border wall.

Actors Alec Baldwin, Dave Bautista and Mia Farrow mocked Mark and Patty McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who used firearms to defend their home against Black Lives Matter protestors.

The View host Joy Behar claimed that the far-left MSNBC “is fact checking all these liars.”

Star Trek actor George Takei posted a fact check of President Trump during the RNC.

Jon Cryer called the RNC “stomach churning” and claimed he donated $200. “It’s worth it not to watch anymore.”

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander mocked Kimberly Guilfoyle’s impassioned speech.

Actor Ethan Embry echoed Rob Reiner’s vomit-themed joke.

Actor Josh Charles quipped that Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen should produce the RNC.

Actress Lori Petty called the president “completely insane.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes quipped “I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee joked that the RNC’s speakers resemble “anyone who’s ever been thrown out of fraternity for being too into hazing.”

Musician Ben Lee attacked Donald Trump, Jr.’s speech, claiming withoout evidence that he looked “pretty tweaked right now.”

Trump nemesis Kathy Griffin mocked the president for inviting former hostages to speak during the convention.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.