WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into allegations by actors that Justice League director Joss Whedon fostered an abusive work environment, according to IndieWire.

The investigation comes on the heels of last month’s allegations by Ray Fisher — the actor who portrayed Cyborg in the 2017 film — that Whedon’s behavior on the set was “completely unacceptable.”

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher said on social media in July.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Fisher followed with another post on the subject on August 12.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” he tweeted.

“He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career,” Fisher said, adding, “This behavior cannot continue.”

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 12, 2020

IndieWire reported WarnerMedia has not said exactly how far it has gotten in the investigation but did note no one is being pre-judged. The company also noted they aren’t limiting the investigation into just Whedon and producer Jon Berg.

Whedon has also been the target of accusations from his ex-wife that he abused her during their marriage. Whedon, who has called himself a “feminist,” was accused of having “multiple affairs” while married to Kari Cole. The director’s now ex-wife charged Whedon with using his powerful position in Hollywood to have sexual relations with employees and those who want to be employees.

Whedon has also proclaimed himself to be a fierce anti-Trumper.

In 2017, for instance, he likened the president’s daughter, Ivanka, to a dog. In another of his many fevered tweets the next year, Whedon fantasized about Trump’s death. Then he demanded that social media companies ban the president from their platforms. And more recently, Whedon called Republicans “murderers.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.