Alec Baldwin: Every ‘Regular American’ On This Republican Convention Program Is High

Left-wing actor and host of ABC’s Match Game Alec Baldwin smeared the everyday Americans who appeared and delivered speeches at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, claiming they were all high on drugs before launching personal attacks against them.

“Every ‘regular American’ on this convention program is high,” Alec Baldwin said on Twitter. “We’re gonna raise taxes to pay for the staggering fuck up of the pandemic by Trump.”

Every “regular American” on this convention program is high.

Among the “regular Americans” present at this year’s RNC were Jason Joyce, a lobsterman in Maine, Ryan Holets, a New Mexico who adopted a child whose mother had a drug addiction, Cris Peterson, the chief financial officer of a dairy farm in Minnesota, and John Peterson, the owner of a metals firm in Wisconsin.

Baldwin, who is worth an estimated $65 million, went on to target and attack individual speakers. One of them was Robert Vlaisavljevich, the Democratic mayor of Eveleth, a small town of under 4,000 people in Minnesota, who is backing Trump because of his support for Minnesota’s mining industry.

“Robert Vlaisavljevich is folksy and plain speaking.,” Baldwin wrote. “He also doesn’t know vlaisavljevich about environmental policy.”

Another target of Baldwin’s was Nicolas Sandmann, a 16-year-old who was smeared by the media over false claims he was mocking Native American activist Nathan Phillips at the 2019 March for Life Rally in Washington D.C.

“Nicholas Sandmann’s writer is good,” Baldwin sneered. “Real good. Always good to play the white Christian as victim card.”

Baldwin also mocked Franklin Graham’s granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, after she spoke about Trump’s faith and support for Christian communities. “Cissie Graham Lynch, direct from a Harry Potter party, telling us about Trump’s faith. Puh-leeeeeeeeeze.”

Having tweeted his hot takes throughout the event, the 62-year-old Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator couldn’t help but let lose one last smear against the women speaking at the convention.

“These GOP women wear more eye makeup than KISS,” Baldwin fumed.

