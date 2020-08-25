‘Cinderella’ Star Billy Porter: ‘Our Country Is in the Mess We’re in Because of Whiteness’

Cinderella star Billy Porter said that the United States of America “is in the mess we’re in because of whiteness.” Porter made his remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair promoting social justice messages from U.S. Congressmen like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the founders of Black Lives Matter.

“The reason why our country is in the mess we’re in is simply because of whiteness. White supremacy. White people choke-holding power and sucking the life out of humanity,” said Billy Porter in a recent Vanity Fair portfolio interview. The Little Show of Horrors actor made his remarks in response to being asked “what is one specific fact, news story, or aspect that you feel has not received enough attention?”

C-SPAN

Porter also went on to attack President Donald Trump, saying “Orangina 45, that cancer that is in our White House, has been handed the power, without consequence, to have his hate metastasize all over the people.”

“Why are we not talking about figuring out how to remove this monster from the highest office in the land right now! ‘Cause we might not be alive come November. And this is not hyperbole,” added the American Horror Story actor.

The Pose star, who is the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series, was recently featured at the Democrat National Convention (DNC), in which he ended the first night of the event by singing a bizarre rendition of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.”

“The public lynching of George Floyd galvanized the people all over the world to rise up,” Porter told Vanity Fair. “It’s a wonder to see young people of all colors leading the charge.”

“And… white folks are mad now, so maybe something might get done,” he added.

