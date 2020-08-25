Celebs Turn Sights on First Lady: Melania Trump Is a ‘Pretty Sexy Lying A**hole Complicit Pig’

First Lady Melania Trump’s appearance during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday brought out the worst in Hollywood celebrities who used her speech as an opportunity to crack jokes and insult everything from her White House initiatives, including #BeBest, to her status as an immigrant.

Stars including Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman, Bradley Whitford, Michael Rapaport, and Josh Charles participated in the social media pile on as they attempted to assert their superiority over the First Lady and prove just how clever they can be.

Bette Midler snarked “#beBust” while also mocking Melania Trump’s command of the English language. “Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Comedian Sarah Silverman called the First Lady a “pretty sexy lying asshole complicit pig.”

I have to admit Melania is a pretty sexy lying asshole complicit pig — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 26, 2020

Actor Adam Scott also dissed the speech, comparing the First Lady to Michelle Obama.

I don’t remember this Michelle Obama speech. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 26, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright snarked about the First Lady’s recent overhaul of the Rose Garden.

They remove the Cherry Trees from the Rose Garden to make room for these #RNC2020 crane shots? pic.twitter.com/B6pyTlCaKK — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 26, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport yelled at his TV that the First Lady a “fucking loser” who “ruined” the Rose Garden.

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford joked that the First Lady appeared to be in a “hostage situation.”

This feels like a hostage situation too. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 26, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg dissed the entire speech, calling it a “COVID party” in the Rose Garden.

Covid party, rose garden, 10:30. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 26, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnson called the speech “puke-alicious.”

The whole thing is puke-alicious. https://t.co/EJBTCdIS7A — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 26, 2020

Actor Josh Charles tweeted: “You be best be fucking kidding me. Well at least no one can say Melania copped this speech. No sir, she owns this gem all by herself.”

You be best be fucking kidding me. Well at least no one can say Melania copped this speech. No sir, she owns this gem all by herself. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 26, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes joked that the First Lady didn’t say “China virus,” unlike the president.

She didn’t say, “China Virus.” Kudos!🙏🏾 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 26, 2020

Musician Ben Lee took a crack at the First Lady’s outfit, implying that it looked fascistic.

