Far-Left Actress Elizabeth Banks on Kenosha: ‘We All Know What Happened’

Leftist Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks is promoting a selective and potentially misleading account of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, portraying the police as the aggressors while omitting reports that Blake brawled with law enforcement and ignored their warnings before being shot.

The Charlie’s Angel director also left out the fact that Blake was recently charged with sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse.

The Hunger Games actress tweeted: “We must keep speaking up, and most importantly, we must continue to take action. We all know what happened — Again. Again.”

We must keep speaking up, and most importantly, we must continue to take action. We all know what happened – Again. Again. pic.twitter.com/wFxlWOP6md — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 25, 2020

Elizabeth Banks tweeted a meme suggesting that the shooting of Blake was unprovoked. But cell phone footage of the incident shows that Jacob Blake brawled with the police and ignored their warnings as he reached inside his car before being shot. In addition, a key eyewitness has claimed that police told Blake to “drop the knife,” before they opened fire.

The actress, who headlined a Hollywood fundraiser for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign in December, also promoted a tweet from New York Democratic congressional candidate Jamaal Brown who claimed without evidence that there was “no struggle” and that Blake “was just walking away” when he was shot.

Blake survived the shooting through he is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting has set off a storm of protests in Kenosha, with rioters setting fire to businesses and engaging in the destruction of car dealerships in the area. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers condemned the shooting and recently called out 125 members of the National Guard to quell the violence.

