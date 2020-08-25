Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show at RNC in Military McQueen

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show on the second …
Evan Vucci; Alex Wong/AP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
John Binder

First Lady Melania Trump stole the show on the second evening of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the Rose Garden, speaking about her passions in public life, wearing a sharp ensemble that has become a go-to aesthetic in her wardrobe.

Melania Trump delivered the speech in full Alexander McQueen with metallic brown Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The look’s jutting shoulders, cinched leather-belted waist, notched lapel, and olive khaki cotton is a familiar tone for Mrs. Trump who has often chosen uniform and military-inspired fashions over the last three and half years.

This particular ensemble is reminiscent of a Joseph Altuzarra skirt suit in a similar shade of olive that Mrs. Trump wore in 2017 while meeting Argentina’s leader at the White House.

Mrs. Trump’s McQueen military jacket features front button fastening, front flap pockets, a fitted waist, pleated details, and button cuffs. The jacket retails for about $1,470. Likewise, the high-waisted midi skirt has a similar pleated detail at the back hem. The skirt retails for $534.

The most cutting edge element of Mrs. Trump’s McQueen look — a true fashion gasp — is the black calf leather double-buckle waist belt that features gold hardware, two buckle fastenings, and two metal rings. The belt retails for about $990.

Mrs. Trump’s suit is not a departure from her time in the White House thus far. It is, if anything, a buckling down of the style she has crafted with her friend and personal couturier Hervé Pierre.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.