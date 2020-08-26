Actress Bella Thorne recently created an OnlyFans account — a subscription-only social media platform best known for its X-rated content — and broke the site’s record by earning $1 million in just 24 hours.

Thorne has racked up $1 million within the first 24 hours of creating her OnlyFans account, becoming the first user to make that much money in their first day on the platform, according to a report by Page Six.

While OnlyFans’ top users are mainly sex workers and porn stars, other celebrities who have made accounts on the platform — such as rapper Cardi B — insist that they are using it solely for sharing exclusive personal content with their fans.

“NO I WONT BE SHOWING PUSSY , TITTIES AND ASS .LINK IN BIO…It will be a place for only me and my fans,” Cardi B told her fans earlier this month, according to a report by Complex.

The report added that, unlike Cardi B, Thorne is not completely opposed to sharing suggestive and adult content, and even asked her fans in a recent poll if they would like to see content that included tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering, and twerking.

Last week, Thorne announced that she had joined the platform by posting a montage video of herself on her Instagram account, which included clips of her wearing a bikini and a necklace that spelled “sex.”

The actress told the Los Angeles Times that she is on the platform, in part, for research related to a role for an upcoming film.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” she said. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

After being on the platform for what is now nearly a week, Thorne has made roughly $2 million from her page, which offers her fans exclusive content for a subscription of $20 per month, according to Complex.

Last year, Thorne boasted about yelling at pro-life activists, proclaiming, “fuck these guys.”

“Just yelled at these abortion protesters, fucking fuck, fuck these guys,” she said.

