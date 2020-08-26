Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pops in Fuchsia Jason Wu Dress at RNC

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on stage in Baltimore, Maryland at the Republican National Convention (RNC), popping in a fuchsia cocktail dress.

For the third evening of the RNC, Melania Trump broke from her military-inspired Alexander McQueen look from the night before, opting for a bright fuchsia frock by Jason Wu — a Taiwanese-Canadian designer based in New York City, New York.

The dress features two black velvet waist ties, cinching Mrs. Trump’s small frame before billowing out to a full skirt. Mrs. Trump paired the ensemble with black velvet Manolo Blahnik stilettoes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.