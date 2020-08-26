Michael Moore Pitches Movie Where ‘Heroes Swoop in & Kill the Murderous Cops’

Leftist documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is pitching the idea of a “superhero” movie where the “heroes” are cop killers. Moore’s comments come as police are being murdered, ambushed, and hospitalized amid the mounting unrest pushed by anarchists and leftist agitators across the country.

Moore made his movie pitch to his 6 million Twitter followers on Tuesday, where he insisted that audiences would love a movie where cops get killed.

“If this were a movie, heroes would swoop in & kill the murderous cops. The audience would cheer. Loud! Then the superhero would rain fire down on Police HQ & the audience would stand & applaud! White, Black, Brown- the entire audience would scream YES! Thank God it’s just a movie,” Michael Moore wrote.

If this were a movie, heroes would swoop in & kill the murderous cops. The audience would cheer. Loud! Then the superhero would rain fire down on Police HQ & the audience would stand & applaud! White, Black, Brown- the entire audience would scream YES! Thank God it’s just a movie — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 25, 2020

Moore had appended the movie pitch to a tweet where he urged black Americans to get guns and begin shooting back.

The Fahrenheit 11/9 director wrote:

Kenosha, Wisconsin. USA.

I see now this will never end.

Black America, over to you. You have a 2nd Amendment right to defend yourselves.

White America – seek redemption before it’s too late! End the madness.

Defund.

Dismantle.

Demilitarize.

Dismiss.

Moore has been attacking cops for months, or course. And it comes a police are being murdered, shot, ambushed, beaten, and hospitalized amid the mounting unrest pushed by anarchists and leftist agitators across the country. After nearly three straight months of violence and anarchy in Portland, Oregon, Moore’s comments land as rioters continue to chant “Kill a Cop, Save a Life” while attacking and injuring police.

In May Moore suggested that Minneapolis should “demolish” the police headquarters building as a “contrition to black America.” He also claimed that Minneapolis man George Floyd was “lynched” by the Minneapolis police.

Also, in July, Moore claimed without evidence that President Trump had sent “Combat troops with no ID” to begin “grabbing protesters and throwing them into unmarked vans” in Portland.

