Rob Reiner: Trump’s Racism Encouraging White Supremacists to Kill Black People

Far-left actor and film director Rob Reiner once again unloaded his hyperbole across his Twitter timeline on Wednesday, declaring, without a shred of evidence, that President Donald Trump’s racism is encouraging white supremacists to go out and kill black people.

“Because the President is a Racist, White Supremacists are encouraged to kill Black people,” Rob Reiner warned his some 1.2 million Twitter followers. “Because the President is Incompetent 180,000 Americans are dead.”

It is not clear who Reiner was referring to as white supremacists. He constantly uses the term. Reiner’s remarks come as left-wing violence continues to plague parts of the country, months after the Black Lives Matter protests began in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Of course, there is no actual pandemic of police violence against unarmed black people. As recently noted by USA Today, the “number of unarmed Black shooting victims is down 63% from 2015, when the database began, There are about 7,300 Black homicide victims a year. The 14 unarmed victims in fatal police shootings would comprise only 0.2% of that total.”

As for what President Donald Trump is encouraging, it can be summed up by Trump’s oft-tweeted phrase: “Law and Order.”

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Police Department even revealed that violent crime has decreased by more than 30 percent since Operation LeGend, the federal task force created by the Trump administration to reduce violent crime, that began last month in response to the death of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who died from a stray bullet back in June.

Violent crime in Kansas City has decreased significantly since #OperationLeGend. pic.twitter.com/cFFOaiclWJ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 25, 2020

Just this week, Rob Reiner claimed that the Republican Party platform for this year’s presidential election is centered around “white supremacy” and letting Americans die from the Chinese coronavirus.

“The GOP has finalized its 2020 platform: Allow Donald Trump to continue to promote White Supremacy, reject Science, cozy up to Dictators, commit Federal Crimes, and let Americans die,” he declared, again, with no evidence, ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC), which began on Monday. “Oh, and yes continue to be a fucking Sociopathic Ignoramus.”

The GOP has finalized its 2020 platform: Allow Donald Trump to continue to promote White Supremacy, reject Science, cozy up to Dictators, commit Federal Crimes and let Americans die. Oh, and yes continue to be a fucking Sociopathic Ignoramus. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 24, 2020

