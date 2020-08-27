Pearl Jam Launches Sweepstakes to Promote Voting by Mail and Get Out the Vote Campaigns

Members of the rock band Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament, have partnered with the online fundraising platform Omaze to launch a sweepstake aimed at encouraging people to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Everyone who donates to the initiative will be entered into sweepstakes where the winner and a friend will be flown to Seattle and shown around by both Vedder and Ament.

The grand prize details are described as follows:

Ready to live every Pearl Jam fan’s dream? You and a guest are off to the place where it all began, Seattle, for a special hometown experience with the band. You’ll meet Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament at the Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibit at MoPOP to hear stories from the guys as you stroll through three decades of Pearl Jam history—including artwork, stage props, instruments and more. (Over 21? There may be beers.) You’ll also score an exclusive tour of London Bridge Studios where Pearl Jam recorded their debut album, Ten. And even stay at the decked out Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel. Your flights are on us, too!

Money raised from the campaign will go toward Pearl Jam’s non-profit organization, The Vitalogy Foundation and various other non-profits running get out the vote campaigns. “Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States,” Ament said in a statement. “Please join us in pledging to VOTE BY MAIL, as early as possible, in this critical election.”

“Every donation supports our nonprofit organization called the Vitalogy Foundation and the organizations. We’re working with currently to protect voting rights across the country and making sure that every American can vote safely by mail from home,” Vedder said. “We’re asking all our supporters to join us in Pearl Jam and pledge to vote by mail in this critical election.

Watch below:

Although the effort is not explicitly partisan, Pearl Jam has made no secret about it’s opposition to President Donald Trump. In March, the Rock Hall of Famers publicly called out the Trump administration’s response to the Chinese coronavirus.

In 2018, Pearl Jame caused controversy after a poster for their get-out-the-vote concert promoting Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) ahead of the midterm elections featured a dead President Donald Trump and an American bald eagle eating the remains of his corpse. The poster was disavowed by Tester, who eventually won re-election, although he refused to condemn it.

Pearl Jam is not the only group of celebrities currently working on get out the vote efforts. Earlier this week, The West Wing cast, along with show creator Aaron Sorkin, confirmed they would be reuniting for an HBO Max special to raise money for When We All Vote, the organization founded by Michelle Obama that is aggressively seeking to register young voters and pushing voting by mail.

