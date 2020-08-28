Eric Trump: Biden Convention Vs. Trump Convention a Choice Between Billie Eilish or Madison Cawthorn

Eric Trump has urged America to compare the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention as a choice between leftist teen pop star Billie Eilish and GOP Congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn.

“Biden Convention vs. Trump Convention!” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. “You choose… I STAND with [Madison Cawthorn]and with America.”

Biden Convention vs. Trump Convention! You choose… I STAND with @madisoncawthorn and with America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Sjv6HjSo1w — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 27, 2020

In a dark rant at the Democratic National Convention last week, Billie Eilish accused President Donald Trump of “destroying our country and everything we care about.”

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them,” Eilish said. “Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Cawthorn, meanwhile, who is running in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, gave an inspiring speech and even managed to stood up out of his wheelchair, despite being left partially paralyzed by a car accident six years ago.

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground, and retake the Shining City on a Hill,” the 25-year-old declared. “While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund, and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore, and renew.”

“I just turned 25. When I’m elected this November, I’ll be the youngest member of Congress in over 200 years,” Cawthorn continued. “If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you just don’t know American history.”

Eric Trump also gave a speech at the RNC earlier this week, where he directly addressed his father and thanked him for his accomplishments while in office.

“I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight,” he declared. “I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what’s right. You are making America strong again. You are making America safe again. You are making America proud again.”

