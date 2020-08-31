Lady Gaga Message to America at MTV VMAs: ‘Wear a Mask. It’s a Sign of Respect’

Lady Gaga sent a clear message to America at the MTV Video Music Awards — wear a mask, the crazier the better, out of “respect.”

The Chromatica megapopstar modeled a series of outlandish facial wear during Sunday’s ceremony and pushed for people to mask-up in the wake of the coronavirus. “I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” she said during one of her several acceptance speeches.

Lady Gaga issued her warning despite the fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed VMA performers to bypass the state’s strict 14-day coronavirus quarantine for certain out-of-state travelers.

Watch below:

Lady Gaga took home four awards on Sunday for artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, and best cinematography. She also received the VMA’s first-ever MTV Tricon Award for her achievements in the past year.

.@ladygaga performed an entire medley and accepted several #VMAs while wearing a mask, so you can wear one too. pic.twitter.com/VA0736nS4t — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

During Sunday’s ceremony, which took place at venues across New York, Lady Gaga performed selections from Chromatica, including the single “Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande. Both stars wore masks during the performance, as did the back up dancers and musicians.

Watch below:

Lady Gaga teamed up with the embattled World Health Organization in April for a fundraising concert that raised $55 million for the United Nations agency’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The WHO has come under fire for its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, especially its deference to China’s Communist Party. In April. President Donald Trump pulled U.S. funding for the U.N. agency in response to its mismanagement of the global pandemic.

