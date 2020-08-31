Michael Moore Demands Democrats ‘Wake Up’ About Trump Gaining On Biden: ‘This Is On the Candidate’ Not Russia

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has demanded his followers “wake up” about President Donald Trump gaining on and even leading Joe Biden in some election polls, saying “You can’t blame this one on the PO or Russia .”

“Someone needs to pull the fire alarm NOW,” Moore wrote, citing various polls in crucial swing states indicating Trump has made significant gains on Biden amid ongoing riots across America. “Where are the stories about Trump gaining on Biden? Below’s a poll from Fri in Michigan. Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts of Biden. Now in one poll Trump is AHEAD of Biden in MI 47-45. Yet so many Dems convinced Trump’ll lose. DANGER!”

The Planet of the Humans producer also compared the latest polling data at this same time in 2016 when Donald Trump was lagging behind Hillary Clinton only to eventually pull off a stunning victory.

“Check this out—during the same week in August, but 4yrs apart,” Moore warned. “In 2016, Hillary was way ahead of Trump. But this past week, in some swing states, Biden’s lead is less than what Hillary’s was. You can’t blame this one on the PO or Russia. This is on the candidate & party. WAKE UP!”

Moore’s concerns comes just days after he warned Democrats that enthusiasm for Trump is “off the charts” in many parts of America, while for Joe Biden “not so much.”

Moore wrote in a Facebook post:

Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off? The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much.

Despite being an admitted socialist and one of Trump’s most fanatical opponents, Moore famously predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, explaining that Trump’s win would be the “biggest fuck you in history” from the left behind middle class.