Elvis Presley’s Graceland Vandalized with ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Defund Police’ Graffiti

Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, has been vandalized with “Black Lives Matter” graffiti, as well as leftist slogans “Defund the Police “Abolish ICE,” and “Fuck Trump.”

“The wall outside @VisitGraceland in #Memphis where #Elvis fans write their names and tributes to The King was vandalized overnite,” wrote WMC Action News 5’s Joyce Peterson Tuesday on Twitter. “#BlackLivesMatter #DefundMPD #AbolishIce & #BreonnaTaylor were spray painted all over the wall.”

Graceland was once owned by Elvis Presley. It has been owned by his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, since the rock legend’s death in 1977.

Vandals also hit the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, leaving graffiti that contained messages such “Fuck Trump” and “Fuck Strickland,” — the later in reference to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland — as well a s “BLM,” “Defund MPD” — which stands for Memphis Police Department — and “Eat the Rich,” among other phrases, according to a report by The Commercial Appeal.

The Levitt Shell in Overton Park is the venue where Presley performed his first-ever paid concert.

The report added that the graffiti had also covered up a lot of the handwritten messages that have already been on the wall, which include “words of love and devotion to Elvis, penned in ink, felt-tip marker and paint by fans of the singer, often while standing in line to visit the Elvis grave during the annual ‘Candlelight Vigil.'”

By mid-morning on Tuesday, workers with power-wash equipment were removing the graffiti on the Graceland mansion, according to the Commercial Appeal.

They are removing graffiti that appeared overnight in front of @VisitGraceland ⚠️Some pictures contain explicit language ⚠️ @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Z8CWFUaWVD — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) September 1, 2020

The report added that Graceland spokesperson David Beckwith said that “Graceland has no comment” when asked about the vandalism found on Presley’s estate on Tuesday morning.

