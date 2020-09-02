Alyssa Milano Teams with Michelle Obama’s Voter Organization for Election Security Web Series to ‘Preserve This Democracy’

Actress and Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano is expanding the reach of her political activism by launching a web series that is intended to “educate and empower”people on voting rules ahead of the presidential election. Own the Vote 2020, which kicks off Monday on Crowdcast, will feature six episodes with Milano serving as the moderator.

The series is being produced in partnership with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, the organization that is pushing for vote by mail and is promoting voter registration among young people. Milano said that the web series came out of her fears about November 3.

“I feel like the election is being threatened,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everything from insecure voting machines to information warfare to our ability to vote safely. So we decided to get some people together to educate and empower the American people on not only election security but also voter rules and regulations for every state.”

❤️ANNOUNCEMENT❤️ I'm very excited to share the news. I am launching a Web Series on Election Security to preserve this Democracy with @FSFP @StandUpAmerica @letamericavote @whenweallvote. Our 1st episode of #OwnTheVote2020 is Mon, 9/7 8PM ET 5PM PThttps://t.co/WaBZd24lXb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 2, 2020

Alyssa Milano is also encouraging people to cast their ballots before November 3. “If you can, vote early — in person or mail-in,” she told the Reporter. “We have to encourage people to spread out [voting] as much as possible so that the polls are not overwhelmed and the post office is not overwhelmed. It’s really just going to take all of us to preserve this democracy.”

Among Milano’s producing partners on her new web series are the non-profits Free Speech for People, Let America Vote Action Fund, and the anti-Trump Stand Up America. Free Speech for People promotes itself as non-partisan but was active in pushing for the failed impeachment of President Trump.

Milano already has her Sorry Not Sorry podcast, which addresses political, social, and cultural issues. The actress is also on board for a reboot of her hit 80s sitcom Who’s the Boss?

