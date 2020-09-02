Country Star Chris Stapleton on Black Lives Matter: America Has ‘A Lot of Work To Do’

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton says America has a “lot of work to do” on combatting racism and police brutality, describing the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd as a “broad awakening” for the entire country.

“You know, I thought we were living in a different country. And that’s 100 percent real. I feel like the country that I thought we were living in was a myth,” Stapleton said in an interview on CBS’s This Morning, when asked about whether he believes Black Lives Matter. “Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely … I don’t know how you could think they don’t.”

The Grammy-winner went on to claim a “lot of work” needs to be done in our society. He did not specify what that work would involve. “I think we all have a lot of work to do, you know, as individuals and as a society,” Stapleton continued. “And if you don’t think that … I think you’re not looking.”

Watch below:

Stapleton is currently set to release his fourth studio album, Starting Over, in November. One of the songs, entitled “Watch It Burn,” reflects on the tragic events at a country music event in Las Vegas back in 2017, where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and injured hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

“It’s a powerful number to me that conveys the sentiment, hey, let’s cut the evil shit out … it’s a plea in some ways,” Stapleton said, adding that he found writing the song to be “therapeutic.” The 42-year-old star also opened up about his handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, which has forced him to isolate himself with his wife and five children at their house outside Nashville, Tennessee.

“There’s good days and bad days,” Stapleton admitted. “If anybody tells you that they haven’t reached a near breaking point mentally in these times, I think they’re probably lying to you.”

