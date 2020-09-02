Patton Oswalt Launches Unhinged Anti-Trump Tirade: ‘We Are Living in Donald’s Curdled Reality, Now and Forever’

Jim Gaffigan isn’t the only Hollywood comedian to experience a Trump-induced panic in the past week. Patton Oswalt launched an angry social media tirade on Tuesday in which he attempted to psychoanalyze the president, claiming that the commander in chief takes pleasure in other people’s unhappiness.

“We are literally living in Donald’s curdled reality, now and forever,” the Ratatouille star wrote in a meandering Instagram post. “The joy comes from seeing how miserable everyone else is.”

Patton Oswalt posted his tirade along with a photo of President Trump conducting a teleconference. It remains unclear what exactly triggered the comedian’s diatribe — for Gaffigan, it was the president’s RNC speech — but it appears to have something to do with continued coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns.

“Donald forced America to live in the only reality HE’S comfortable in. Everyone’s huddled at home, watching TV, eating takeout food, clumsily promoting themselves on Zoom and Til Tok [sic] just to stay alive,” Oswalt wrote. “The only people allowed outside are the people he never sees or acknowledges, the ones who replace the water bottle and cedar shavings in the hamster pen he loves.”

Oswalt even compared President Trump to the fame-obsessed protagonist Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy. “The sports that are played are played in empty stadiums full of cut-outs like Rupert Pupkin’s basement, which is how Donald interacts with the world in his mind.”

Oswalt appeared to blame the present for the decimation of the creative industries due to the coronavirus, even though the president has been pushing for states to re-open their economies.

“Artisans. Craft. Skills and soul. Hates them. So they’re gone. We are literally living in Donald’s curdled reality, now and forever. And it isn’t that he enjoys (or hates or even feels anything for) endless TV and take-out food and self-promotion and bragging in the place of competence and mastery.”

Oswalt concluded: “Everyone experiences the world the way lonely, spiteful little Donald does, the way he has while whole life. An endless, terrified hustle.”

Last year, Patton Oswalt tweeted anyone who supports Trump is a “stupid asshole.” More recently, he defended violent Antifa rioters, comparing them to American soldiers who landed in Normandy during World War II.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com