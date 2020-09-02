Rocker David Byrne is apologizing for wearing blackface in a Talking Heads promotional video released back in 1984.

Byrne released a statement this week apologizing for the video for the famed Stop Making Sense concert film. In the scene in question, Byrne is seen portraying several absurd reporter characters. One of the characters Byrne plays is a black man. Byrne dons blackface and an afro wig.

Now Byrne says that the video was a “major mistake in judgement that showed a lack of real understanding.” Watching the 36-year-old bit is “like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else — you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were” Byrne said.

Watch below:

Byrne noted that the genesis for the apology came after a journalist recently asked him about the decades-old video.

“Recently a journalist pointed out something I did in a promo video skit in 1984 for the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. In the piece I appear as a number of different characters interviewing myself, and some of the characters portrayed are people of color,” Byrne said in his statement. “I’d just about forgotten about this skit and I’m grateful that it has been brought to my attention.”

Byrne added:

To watch myself in the various characters, including black and brown face, I acknowledge it was a major mistake in judgement that showed a lack of real understanding. It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else — you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were. We have huge blind spots about ourselves — well, I certainly do. I’d like to think I am beyond making mistakes like this, but clearly at the time I was not. Like I say at the end of our Broadway show American Utopia “I need to change too”…and I believe I have changed since then.

“One hopes that folks have the grace and understanding to allow that someone like me, anyone really, can grow and change, and that the past can be examined with honesty and accountability,” the Burning Down the House singer concluded.

Much of Hollywood has face backlash over the use of blackface, with several major TV shows scrubbing episodes featuring racist blackface portrayals.

