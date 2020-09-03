Diddy to Open Third Charter School to Prepare Disadvantaged Students for College

Rapper-fashion mogul Diddy and motivational education speaker Steve Perry are set to open their third charter school, Capital Prep Bronx, in the Bronx, New York, expanding the pair’s network of college prep schools, according to a report.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high quality education they deserve,” Diddy said. “We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world.”

“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” Diddy said in a statement in 2018. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future. Our school provides historically disadvantaged students with the college and career skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice.”

Diddy and Perry have already opened two other prep schools, one in Harlem, and the other in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op City, a community rooted in social justice and diversity,” said Perry. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families.”

“The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars,” Perry added.

In 2018, Diddy pledged $1 million to a network of charter schools for a new location in the Bronx, with a goal of expanding Capital Preparatory Schools to 650 students in grades six through 11 over five years.

Capital Prep Bronx is set to open on September 8 in the borough’s Co-Op City neighborhood. The college prep school will be reopening with a “fully remote model,” with the intention of eventually transitioning to in-person classes, according to the school’s website.

“While it is our intention to be back in brick and mortar, the safety of our community is always our number one priority,” reads the website. “As we receive more information, we will continue to update you in real time in the spirit of transparency and partnership.”

