Miley Cyrus Accuses MTV VMA Directors of Sexism

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus says she was a victim of sexism at last week’s MTV Video Music Award after the show’s directors were reportedly reluctant to meeting her demands regarding the lighting on stage.

“I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light,” Cyrus said in an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Cyrus said that she was “just asking some questions, not even on some diva shit” when the experience took place.

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

Cyrus appeared to be referring to the moment when she rode a large disco ball similar to her iconic “Wrecking Ball” music video.

“They said, ‘Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want,” she said. “And then something that I was doing … for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this shit and they said, ‘You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.'”