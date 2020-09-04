Sarah Jessica Parker Helps Launch Ohio ‘Moms for Biden’

The parade of Hollywood celebrities coming out in support of Joe Biden’s White House bid now includes Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped launch a “Moms for Biden” drive in Ohio on Thursday night.

The Ohio native traveled to Columbus for the event and appeared as a special guest during a virtual roundtable, the Toledo Blade reports. “I’m guessing that we all feel this urgency not just for change, but also doing all we can to inform mothers of what this historic Biden-Harris ticket stands for, and to amplify that every issue is a woman’s issue,” Parker said, reprising the support she previously lent to the Obama-Biden ticket.

“Join us for an evening of conversation with women who know that America needs the steady, unifying, experienced leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to build our country back better,” the campaign event’s website stated.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, hosted a Moms for Biden kickoff event in July alongside actress Jennifer Garner.

And, of course, this is not the first time that Sarah Jessica Parker has gone all in to back Democrats. She also endorsed her Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon in her failed 2018 New York gubernatorial race. Before that, Parker got behind Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and stated she was “beyond capable” of defeating any Republican nominee, as Breitbart News reported.

“Hillary is, without question, beyond capable and it is the right time, but I’ve been proud of the tone of the conversation on the Democratic side,” Parker said. “There’s been substantive, real conversation about policy, legislation, gender equality, pay, and climate. “The GOP is a freakin’ sideshow,” she added.