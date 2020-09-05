Bradley Cooper Hammers Hollywood Awards Season as ‘Utterly Meaningless’

The woke Academy Awards has seen its ratings fall through the floor as Americans sick of being lectured to by wealthy elites are tuning out en masse. Now eight-time Oscar nominee actor Bradley Cooper is taking a swing at Hollywood’s annual awards circus, calling it “utterly meaningless” and “completely devoid of artistic creation.”

In a series of candid comments in Interview magazine, the American Sniper star said that Hollywood awards season is dominated by ego and vanity, though he stopped short of condemning it altogether.

“It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation,” Cooper said in the conversation with Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos.

“It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, ‘lucky enough to be a part of it.’ It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”

Bradley Cooper has received Oscar nominations for his performances in American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and A Star Is Born. His most recent nomination was this year as a producer for Joker.

The Academy Awards saw its viewership plummet an astonishing 20 percent earlier this year, drawing an all-time low of just 23.6 million viewers. The Golden Globes saw its ratings drop 2 percent, a relatively small decline thanks in large part to host Ricky Gervais, who skewered Hollywood pomposity at the top of the broadcast.

But the January ceremony, which serves as a pre-cursor to the Oscars, has also seen its viewership decline steadily during the past decade.

The Oscars ceremony has become career kryptonite for comedians, who once coveted the job of Oscars host but who now must face the scrutiny of the woke mob. Comedian Kevin Hart was forced to step down as host two years ago after the media found old tweets in which he used disparaging words to refer to gays.

As a result, the Oscars have gone host-less for the past two years. The next Oscars is scheduled to take place April 25 after being postponed two months due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

