Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Best White Looks for Labor Day 2020

REGIS DUVIGNAU; MANDEL NGAN; THOMAS SAMSON; SAUL LOEB; ADRIAN DENNIS; TOBY MELVILLE; Getty Images
John Binder

When it comes to fashion, First Lady Melania Trump loves her ivories, chiffons, creams, and stark whites.

As we’ve seen since 2017, Melania Trump has favored shades of white possibly more than any other color in her wardrobe — especially when it comes to her hats. In 2018, I listed a handful of Mrs. Trump’s hottest white ensembles and this year, we’re due for another.

From her white leather Hermés Birkin bag in France to her Alexander McQueen at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, these are Mrs. Trump’s best white looks from the past couple of years for Labor Day.

1. Custom Hervé Pierre in India

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Dolce & Gabbana, Custom Hervé Pierre for England

(REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool)

(TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Alexander McQueen at Mt. Rushmore

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Calvin Klein, Hermès Birkin in Biarritz France

(THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(REGIS DUVIGNAU/AFP via Getty Images)

(REGIS DUVIGNAU/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Chanel, Ralph Lauren for Tour of Egypt’s Pyramids

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Carolina Herrera in India

(SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

7. Ivory Gucci on Memorial Day

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

8. Gucci for the G7 in the South of France

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Neil Hall – Pool/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

9. Rainbow Bright White Carolina Herrera for July 4th

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

10. Dior Haute Couture for Evening with the Queen

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

(VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFF GILBERT/Royal Rota. Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder. 

