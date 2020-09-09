Jason Momoa Backs ‘Justice League’ Co-Star Ray Fisher as Warner Bros. Investigates Director Joss Whedon

Action star Jason Momoa has signaled support for his co-star Ray Fisher, amid Warner Bros.’s investigation into director Joss Whedon and allegations of an abusive workplace during filming of The Justice League.

Momoa posted a photo of Fisher with the hashtag “IStandWithRayFisher” prompting Fisher to respond, “Let’s Go!” and “Accountability > Entertainment.”

Fisher has been embroiled in accusations that the set of Justice League was abusive. He has accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior, and former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg of facilitating the alleged behavior.

Fisher made his accusations on Twitter in July, saying “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Fisher added that the behavior was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” both of whom were then principals with DC Entertainment.

By August, the studio had announced that it was taking Fisher’s allegations seriously and had launched an investigation. But the studio later charged that the actor had refused to help the investigation into his allegations. “This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” the studio said, according to Variety.

Fisher, though, denied that he was refusing to assist the studio in its investigation. The actor fired back slamming Warner Bros. “desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.”

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

