Amy Schumer, Larry David Team with Michelle Obama for Election Comedy Special

Comedians Amy Schumer and Larry David are reportedly teaming up with former first lady Michelle Obama for ABC’s primetime election special VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, which is aiming to encourage voter registration ahead of November 3.

Other stars adding their names to the celebrity line-up include Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Susie Essman, and pop star Usher, according to a report from Deadline. NBA athlete LeBron James and his More Than A Vote organization are also expected to put in appearance during the televised special.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, which is set to air Monday night on the Disney-owned network, is billed as a non-partisan event with the goal of “helping America register to vote.” The special is being produced by a media company called ATTN:, which has close ties to the Obama family. Other producers on the special include When We All Vote, the voter registration organization spearheaded by Michelle Obama, and sara + tom, the production company co-founded by actress Sara Gilbert.

Michelle Obama is scheduled to appear on Monday’s broadcast, along with a group of anti-Trump Republicans including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cindy McCain, and Ann Romney, the wife of Mitt Romney.

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the one-hour ABC broadcast.

As @KevinHart4real knows, life in 2020 can be hectic, but registering to vote can't get lost in the shuffle. Have some fun and get registered to vote by joining us on Monday, September 14th at 10 | 9c on @abcnetwork. 🇺🇸 @whenweallvote pic.twitter.com/5XBL5mItBz — attn (@attn) September 11, 2020

Amy Schumer — who is a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — is one of the latest additions to the show’s celebrity roster. The comedian was a prominent celebrity face protesting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearings.

Larry David has publicly expressed his dislike for President Donald Trump, telling the New York Times earlier this year that unlike President Trump, “the worst dictators in history” have at least one “decent quality” about them.

VOMO’s previously announced celebrity line-up also includes Scarlett Johansson, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Jaden and Willow Smith, and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

