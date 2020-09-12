Cher: ‘Trump Is a Mass Murderer’ … ‘The Punishment Is Death’

Left-wing pop star and actress Cher declared President Donald Trump a “mass murderer” and floated death as a punishment in a now-deleted tweet.

Cher stated that it is “CALLED MURDER IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON,” which is apparently a reference to President Trump’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, the Moonstruck star has made that same connection in the past.

The “Strong Enough” singer wrote:

THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED “MURDER”. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER. THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER,BUT WHEN SOMEONE “KNOWINGLY “MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm.

While Cher deleted the tweet, she continued her rant in another thread, asking, “why did Trump lie” and admitting that she sometimes goes “too far.” She then provided a screenshot of articles on the Treasury Department reportedly siphoning millions from a 9/11 program. However, she said she would not “fall below my moral compass,” despite publicly suggesting that Trump be put to death.

Keep Thinking Why Did Trump Lie😳.I Mean,I Know Why He Lied,BUT WHEN 10’S Of Thousands Of Ppl Started Dying

Why Didn’t His Conscience

Kick In & Say To Him…WAITNOT ONLY ARE U LETTING 💯💯 OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DIE⚰️ THINK OF THE LOVED ONES👧🏽👶🏻👵🏻👩🏻👨🏽‍WHO WILL BE CRUSHED 4EVER — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

SOMETIMES I GO FAR,SOMETIMES TOO FAR

BUT AFTER READING TRUMP WAS KEEPING ὋFROM 911

FIRST RESPONDERS FUND

IT WAS TOO MUCH😤. HAVING SAID THAT, I CANT FALL BELOW MY MORAL COMPASS..

NO MATTER WHAT🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mm1H5APjp0 — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

“LETS TALK…. I MUST TRY TO BE A BEACON OF LIGHT FOR YOU. OBVIOUSLY DIDNT HEAR MY HIGHER ANGELSDisappointed but relieved face,” Cher continued in the disjointed rant. “I APOLOGIZE.”

LETS TALK…. I MUST TRY TO BE A BEACON OF LIGHT FOR YOU.

OBVIOUSLY DIDNT HEAR MY HIGHER ANGELS😥 I APOLOGIZE — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

“I Feel Ashamed,” she said, failing to provide a reason for her shame but noting that shame itself is “important.”

I Feel Ashamed

SHAME IS IMPORTANT — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

In July, the pop icon accused Trump of killing Americans “without a thought” for “adulation at rallies” but offered a softer punishment than death, suggesting that he remain in “solitary confinement” for the remainder of his life.

trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps🔒In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES☠️ https://t.co/ICvqOG5fBE — Cher (@cher) July 11, 2020

trump Needs To Be In Solitary

Confinement 4 The Rest O His Life, — Cher (@cher) July 12, 2020

She doubled down in August, telling her millions of Twitter followers that Trump is torturing and killing Americans.

Believe There’s Chance trump’ll Come Up WithὋ+Benefits He Promised🇺🇸Ppl.(He’s Trying 2 Save MAMMOTH ASS).He Sold His Soul 2 ☠️&PUTIN 4 First Term,BUT After Torture & Killing 160 Thousand🇺🇸’s WITH NO😭, WE KNOW HE’S SCUM & DOES’T CARE.WITHὋHE CAN LIE HIMSELF IN2 BEING HERO — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2020

Trump quickly instituted a travel ban on China at the end of January, despite pushback from Democrats and establishment media figures, some of whom accused him of taking racist actions. In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “promoted tourism to San Franciso, California’s Chinatown and was moving forward with legislation to prevent the president from issuing travel bans” at the time of Trump’s initial action, as Breitbart News reported.

Cher is not the only high-profile Hollywood figure to essentially accuse President Trump of murder. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated this week that Trump “caused the COVID outbreak in New York.”