Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Netflix for Releasing ‘Cuties’: ‘Child Porn’ That ‘Will Whet the Appetite of Pedophiles & Fuel Child Sex Trafficking’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is condemning Netflix for releasing the controversial Cuties, calling the movie “child porn” and telling the streamer that it is “complicit” in encouraging pedophiles and helping to fuel the child sex trafficking trade. Her condemnation adds to the growing Congressional scrutiny of Netflix over its decision to distribute the sexually charged movie.

In a blistering tweet posted late Friday, the former Democratic presidential candidate blasted Netflix, citing the fact that 1 in 4 victims of sex trafficking are children.

“Child porn Cuties will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade,” Gabbard wrote. “1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit.”

The congresswoman also used the hashtag #CancelNetflix.

.@netflix child porn "Cuties" will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend's 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Rep. Gabbard added that trafficking isn’t taken seriously enough. “Most people think it’s not a serious issue or that it just happens to some people in other places. It is rampant and happening in our own communities,” she tweeted.

I agree. Most people think it's not a serious issue or that it just happens to some people in other places. It is rampant and happening in our own communities. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

She also tweeted that she has cancelled her Netflix subscription.

Me too. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Cuties, which was released this week on the streaming service, tells the story of an 11-year-old French girl who joins a twerking troupe as a way to find freedom from her oppressive Senegalese Muslim family. The movie features an extended dance sequence showing the underage girls gyrating erotically on stage while performing simulated masturbation.

Netflix has defended the movie, saying in a statement Thursday that the movie provides “social commentary against the sexualization of young children.” The streamer has previously apologized for the movie’s trailer and poster, which highlighted moments from the lewd dance sequence.

Rep. Gabbard is the first Congressional Democrat to speak out against Cuties. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have sent separate letters to Netflix demanding that the streamer explain why it chose to release the movie.

