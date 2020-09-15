Chris Evans Uses Leaked Penis Pic Media Storm to Urge Voter Turnout

Captain America star Chris Evans appears to be weaponizing the media storm brewing over his (accidental) posting of a photo of a penis on Instagram by using it as an opportunity to urge his followers to vote in November’s presidential election.

Over the weekend, Evans shared an unedited video with his 5.7 million followers that included a bunch of his personal videos and photos, including one of an erect penis. The post was quickly deleted, with many people suspecting that the penis belonged to Evans himself. It’s still unclear if that’s true.

Days after the incident, Evans is now using it as a ploy to encourage people to vote in November’s all-important presidential election. “Now that I have your attention…” the Knives Out star wrote. “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Although Evans did not state who people should vote for, it seems unlikely that he will support President Donald Trump. Over the course of his presidency, Evans has repeatedly hammered President Trump, calling him”dumb shit,” “shitty playground bully,” and a “reckless moron,” among other insults.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old indicated that he would turn down his political rhetoric after launching a bipartisan website called “A Starting Point.” The purpose of the platform is to publish two-minute videos of interviews with elected officials on both sides of the aisle so that viewers can learn their positions and arguments on a variety of political subjects.

