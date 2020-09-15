Jeffrey Wright: Even If Biden Wins, the ‘Illnesses of These Last Four Years’ May Never Go Away

Actor Jeffrey Wright claims that even if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the November election, the Westworld and Batman star says an “illnesses” in America that has “flared up hard during these last four years” may never go away.

“Even if Biden wins — and he must — our country is hurting culturally, politically, economically, spiritually. We devour ignorance hungrily,” said Wright in a recent interview with the Daily Beast. “We’re moral only to the extent that it serves us. We’re materialistic. We veer toward senseless violence. We’re in love with guns. Some dangerous illnesses have been flared up hard during these last four years.”

“A Biden win will slam the garbage lid on some of it, but all that’s not disappearing next January or any time soon,” he added. “We’ll either heal and evolve, or we won’t. And I’m not so sure we want to.”

Wright, who appears somewhat sour on the fact that Biden is the Democratic nominee for president, goes on to admit that the progressive left is apprehensive about the former vice president.

“I think the hope for those on the left of the Democratic Party who might be disappointed is that they represent a bridge toward a more progressive, tolerant America, and away from this callous, right-wing attempt to reshape the country into some authoritarian, hyper-religious, zealous, strange ethnostate or whatever it is they imagine they’re doing,” claimed Wright.

Last month, after the president’s brother Robert Trump passed way, Jeffrey Wright took to Twitter to imply that President Trump doesn’t care about his late brother. “If you sit in the most powerful office in the country and 170,000 dead Americans don’t light the fire of concern inside you, what’s one dead brother gon’ do?”

If you sit in the most powerful office in the country and 170,000 dead Americans don't light the fire of concern inside you, what's one dead brother gon' do? https://t.co/m7aCrbspZI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 16, 2020

Earlier this year, while watching President Trump’s State of the Union address with his 90-year-old aunt, Wright claimed that President Trump and his “klan” of supporters were yearning to take the country back to her childhood, when Democratic-dominated state legislatures in the south enforced racial segregation.

“I love that my 90-yr-old aunt knows how to dip into an Insta story,” the actor wrote “She’s also watching every sec (btw power naps) as Trump & his klan of sycophants try to corrupt America back to a perverse re-conjuring of her Jim Crow childhood – like a hawk. She’s not fooled. We shouldn’t be.”

I love that my 90-yr-old aunt knows how to dip into an Insta story. She’s also watching every sec (btw power naps) as Trump & his klan of sycophants try to corrupt America back to a perverse re-conjuring of her Jim Crow childhood – like a hawk. She’s not fooled. We shouldn’t be. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 5, 2020

