Kanye West: ‘The Music Industry and the NBA Are Modern Day Slave Ships’

Kanye West has compared the music industry and the NBA to a “modern day slave ship,” saying that he won’t release any more new music under his current contract. The rapper, billionaire fashion mogul, and presidential candidate also declared himself the “new Moses” and compared himself to inventor Nikola Tesla in a series of tweets.

West lashed out at his record labels by name late Monday. “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony,” he tweeted. “I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

In a deleted tweet, West said that he won’t put out anymore news music under his contract.

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he said in the deleted post.

In another deleted tweet, West wrote: “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America… I need all my people with me for us to get free.”

West continued his Twitter rant on Tuesday, hitting out at Universal parent company Vivendi and comparing himself to inventor Nikola Tesla. He also shared an image of what appeared to be communication with a Vivendi board member.

“Hey everyone we’re making progress,” West tweeted. “I’ll keep everyone updated on how this meeting with Vivendi goes… If Nikola Tesla had a Twitter the world would run off AC … Edison killed Tesla’s image to control the power LITERALLY… Tesla and I only mean well for the world.”

West also shared a text message with what appears to be a business associate in which the rapper said, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony.”

In a cryptic tweet, West also wrote: “My kids gonna own my masters.”

Kanye West is currently running for president, though he has missed the ballot in several key swing states, including Wisconsin. State officials claim that West missed the deadline for the Wisconsin ballot by just 14 seconds.

