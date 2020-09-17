Lady Gaga: ‘When You’re Born in This Country, We All Drink the Poison That Is White Supremacy’

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has made the baffling claim that people who are born in the United States are all fed white supremacy ideology. The Chromatica singer added that she supports the social justice activism taking place around the country and hopes that it will continue to grow.

In a lengthy Billboard interview, Lady Gaga said that she is trying to learn and unlearn things that she’s been exposed to her entire life.

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she told the magazine. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

"When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy. I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life" – @ladygaga Read the full cover story here: https://t.co/3Hg2mbGOSs pic.twitter.com/6q2Qg5bppU — billboard (@billboard) September 17, 2020

The Grammy and Oscar-winning star said that she hopes social justice activism continues to grow “louder.”

“Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle,” she said. “What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square. Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”

At the same time, Lady Gaga called out performative activism and other forms of virtue signaling.

“I call that the Lindseys: the girls that protest and are taking pictures of themselves like, ‘Look at me protesting!’ ”

The singer said she wouldn’t add social justice elements to her live performances just for the sake of it. “To say that I would do it to make my show relevant? Absolutely not. I would do it to make my show right. I would do it to make my show good.”

Lady Gaga’s comments on race echo those she made in June when she recorded a message for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” event.

The singer said the “racist seeds” of America have become “trees that grew prejudice branches and oppressive leaves and mangled roots that buried and entrenched themselves deep within the soil.”

In May, Lady Gaga posted a lengthy screed to social media in which she attacked President Donald Trump as a “racist.”

The pop star wrote that President Trump “offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.”

Lady Gaga recently appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in August during which she performed in a series of eccentric masks and urged people to wear masks in response to the coronavirus.

“I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” she said during one of her several acceptance speeches.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com