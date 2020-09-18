Rose McGowan Calls Out New York Times for Sexual Assault Double Standard: ‘So Obvious in Their Bias’

Actress-activist Rose McGowan is blasting the left-wing media, especially the New York Times, for what she sees as their double standard when it comes to reporting sexual assault allegations against liberals versus conservatives.

McGowan, who has accused Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne of sexually assaulting her when she was 15, noted that left-wing media outlets used the euphemism “sexual misconduct” to describe her alleged incident. By contrast, accusations against President Donald Trump like the one recently made by former model Amy Dorris, are labeled “sexual assault.”

“When it’s Trump it’s ‘sexual assault,’ when a liberal director penetrates me at 15 it’s ‘misconduct.’ Not minimizing Amy Dorris’ experience, but these creeps, especially @nyt are so obvious in their bias they make me sick,” McGowan tweeted Friday.

When it’s Trump it’s ‘sexual assault,’ when a liberal director penetrates me at 15 it’s ‘misconduct.’ Not minimizing Amy Dorris’ experience, but these creeps, especially @nyt are so obvious in their bias they make me sick. #AmyDorris #TaraReade #FBiden #spin pic.twitter.com/HcHPZM78jk — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 18, 2020

Rose McGowan alleges that Payne penetrated her when she was an underage teenager. “You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name,” she tweeted last month. “I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.”

“I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy,” she added.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

Payne has denied the accusation, writing in a column for Deadline: “I know that our paths never crossed.”

Rose McGowan has garnered the wrath of the mainstream media establishment by vocally supporting Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her three decades ago.

The Charmed actress has previously accused a New York Times reporter of trying to turn public opinion against Reade. “Now you can all see their tactics & how far they will go,” she tweeted in May, referring to Times journalists.

BREAKING NEWS: New York Times ‘journalist’ sent these questions to Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade. The public needs to see how @llerer and the #NYT plan on twisting their minds. Now you can all see their tactics & how far they will go. pic.twitter.com/wZMnHtWGW5 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) May 24, 2020

Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival, saying that powerful people in Hollywood and the media ignored her accusation for years.

