LeBron James: It ‘Don’t Make No Damn Sense’ that Lori Loughlin Chose Her Own Prison

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to actress Lori Loughlin being allowed to choose her own prison, stating that it “don’t make no damn sense to me.”

“Of her what!!??? . I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! ‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me,” wrote James in a Friday Instagram caption along with a photo of a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article headlined, “Lori Loughlin Will Get to Serve Her Two-Month Sentence at the Prison of Her Choice.”

“We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much???” added James. “Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!”

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. Some celebrities commented on the NBA star’s Instagram post, echoing his sentiments.

“yeah that sounds about white, i have never herd of that before. you going to jail but pick anyone you want to go to. LOL this is so fucked up,” wrote rapper 50 Cent.

“Sounds about white,” echoed rapper T.I.

“Whaaaaatttt???!!! Uhh… is it punishment if you get to choose? Is she going to choose her meal program, too??!!” commented How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis.

James has been using his platform as an NBA star to express his frustration with the police, pushing the notion that black Americans are treated unfairly in America amid protests and riots that have sprung up across the nation since the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this year, James claimed that black people are “literally hunted everyday” in response to the killing of an unarmed black man in Georgia.

Last month, James joined fellow NBA players in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by boycotting three playoff games. “FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” exclaimed James on Twitter.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

Last week, protesters blocking at least two NBA charter buses from entering the Walt Disney World campus were heard chanting into megaphones, “LeBron, can you help us?”

