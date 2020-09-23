Actress Jodie Turner-Smith: I Didn’t Want to Pass ‘Fear’ and ‘Anxiety’ to My Daughter While Breastfeeding

Actress-model Jodie Turner-Smith felt so emotional over the recent Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles that she was worried about passing “fear” and “anxiety” to her infant daughter through breastfeeding.

The British-born celebrity confessed to Net-a-Porter’s Porter that she and her husband, Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, lived in West Hollywood for the home birth of their daughter and could hear the protests from their residence.

“We decided to live in West Hollywood for the birth [to be closer to a hospital in case of an emergency], so I was hearing the sirens and the marches,” said Turner-Smith, told the fashion publication. “I could hear all the unrest outside the door, and it actually took me a while before I could watch the video of George Floyd because I was nursing my daughter and you think about the generational trauma that we already carry and deal with and pass on.”

“I was trying really hard not to pass on that fear, sadness and anxiety through my breast to my child,” the Queen & Slim actress added. “I had to shut a lot of it down and just stay insular and inside my family for a bit.”

Jodie Turner-Smith recently said that she is looking to move to Canada instead of raising her children in what she called an overtly white supremacist United States. She also said she gave birth at home because U.S. hospitals are awash in “systemic racism.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com