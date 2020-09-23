‘West Wing’ Cast Teaming Up with Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, and HBO to Register Voters

The cast of the political drama The West Wing will reunite two weeks before the presidential election for a televised theatrical special, featuring commentary from former President Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama, HBO Max announced.

The show, entitled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, will air on Tuesday, October 15th, as a stage performance of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season, which first aired back in 2002.

Mark your calendars: A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote premieres October 15 on HBO Max, with act breaks featuring former First Lady @MichelleObama, former President @BillClinton and @Lin_Manuel, as well as a special performance by the @theavettbros. pic.twitter.com/AwA9pCOZb6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 22, 2020

The special will reunite original cast members including Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford, as well as series creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer-director Thomas Schlamme.

For the first time in 17 years, the original cast of @TheWestWing_TV will come together to get out the vote. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/icO4R7afC7 — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 25, 2020

Its official synopsis states:

Bartlet (Martin Sheen) engages both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.

HBO Max also revealed that during act break will feature commentary from former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Profits from the episode will go toward Michelle Obama’s voter registration organization When We All Vote. The organization describes itself as “non-partisan,” although it is aggressively encouraged people to vote by mail, which increases the chances of voter fraud, lost or stolen ballots, and ramps up ballot harvesting, where political operatives collect and deliver mail-in ballots, which is illegal in some states.

“Fair and safe voting is gonna be more important than ever this year, and that’s why When We All Vote is fighting to expand vote-by-mail, in-person early voting and online voter registration,” Michelle Obama said in a video posted to YouTube.

