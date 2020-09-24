Alyssa Milano Pushes ‘White Silence Costs Black Lives’ Meme Following Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Actress and far-left activist Alyssa Milano reacted to the news that a grand jury would not bring murder charges against the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor by promoting a meme that says “white silence” is costing black lives.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Louisville announced that Officer Brett Hankison would be charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on March 13th. The decision immediately led to an outcry from left-wing agitators who had hoped for charges against the other two officers involved. Riots soon broke out in the streets of Louisville.

Posting on Twitter, Milano used the hashtag #BLM alongside a GIF that read: “White silence costs black lives. Speak out.”

“Sleeping while black shouldn’t get you killed,” the Who’s the Boss star said followed up in another GIF, before urging people to donate to the Black Lives Matter in order to “fuel campaigns to end state-sanctionced violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy for ever.”

Milano was one of the countless celebrities and left-wing activists to express outrage at the news, although Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has urged people to ignore the celebrities, online influencers, and other activists who are attempting to create public outcry over the verdict.

“There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do.” Cameron said. “But they don’t.”

