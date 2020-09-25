Rihanna Lashes Out at Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Pop superstar Rihanna is lashing out at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the Breonna Taylor controversy, posting to her Instagram account a photo of a protestor holding a sign claiming that the police involved in the shooting got off easy.

Rihanna directed her apparent anger at Cameron, who warned the public on Wednesday that celebrities and other social media influencers trying to shape public opinion about the explosive case don’t know all the relevant facts. Clearly not dissuaded, Rihanna posted the photo of the sign reading: “A cop shot a black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”

The singer then wrote: “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @danieljaycameron.”

Barbados-native Rihanna joins fellow celebrity George Clooney in specifically calling out state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Clooney, who grew up in Kentucky, recently told the Hollywood Reporter that contrary to what Cameron claimed about celebrities, he does “know the community.”

“I know the commonwealth,” Clooney told the trade publication. “And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

Cameron said at a press conference Wednesday: “There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” he said. “But they don’t.”

He revealed that contrary to the version of events pushed by celebrities, the police involved in the shooting knocked before entering the apartment of Taylor’s boyfriend, who opened fire thinking they were intruders. Taylor died in the ensuing crossfire.

A Kentucky grand jury declined to bring murder charges against any of the three officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor. One of the officers is facing wanton endangerment charges.

In the weeks leading up to the grand jury’s decision, Hollywood celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Regina King publicly pushed for the arrest of the three cops involved in the incident.

