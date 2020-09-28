Actor Ike Barinholtz Smears Amy Coney Barrett: ‘This Woman Is a Psychopath’

Actor Ike Barinholtz took to Twitter on Sunday to smear President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as a “psychopath.”

The Bless the Hearts and The Hunt star known for films, including Suicide Squad, Angry Birds, and Central Intelligence, went on the attack after claiming to have “read” some of Barrett’s past judicial opinions. “I just read a bunch of Amy Coney Barrett’s opinions and marone is this woman a psychopath,” Barinholtz wrote to his nearly 300,000 followers.

I just read a bunch of Amy Coney Barrett’s opinions and marone is this woman a psychopath — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 27, 2020

Marone (also spelled with two r’s) means brown in Italian. Italians also use the word as a replacement for “damn,” or as an expression of shock or ruefulness.

Nevertheless, Barinholtz often uses his social media presence to push far-left political notions and malign the millions of Americans who support the president. “If you vote for Donald Trump in 2020 that means you approve of this and your soul is rotten,” Barinholtz wrote last June.

If you vote for Donald Trump in 2020 that means you approve of this and your soul is rotten https://t.co/AKskUerwGU — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 21, 2019

Earlier this year, he lamented that Bernie Sanders had given up on his second ill-fated run for the White House.

“Thank you to @BernieSanders for always fighting for what’s right and fair. His message is more important now than ever,” he tweeted in April.

Thank you to @BernieSanders for always fighting for what’s right and fair. His message is more important now than ever🇺🇸 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 8, 2020

Another example of the actor’s intemperate attacks on political opponents came when he exclaimed that White House adviser Stephen Miller should have his food tainted.

“They should NOT have cursed out Stephen Miller. They should have rubbed each piece of his sushi on their taint and then served it to that goblin with a friendly smile,” Barinholtz wrote of Miller.

I’ll say it: this is WRONG. They should NOT have cursed out Stephen Miller. They should have rubbed each piece of his sushi on their taint and then served it to that goblin with a friendly smile https://t.co/6VdJhz9g6V — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 9, 2018

